Safeway to donate 1,000 books to Summit Cove Elementary
Safeway and its owner Kellogg’s will donate 1,000 books to Summit Cove Elementary School during the Frisco Safeway store’s grand reopening Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Along with the books, the grocery store will award a $2,500 grant to the school, according to a news release. The donation will take place during a ribbon cutting for the store at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The store is reopening after undergoing a remodel worth $2 million in improvements, according to the news release. The remodel includes expanded departments, new decor, new refrigeration cases and brushed concrete flooring.
The store also will be adding a drive-up service, which allows customers to order online and pick up groceries curbside.
