Sailing champions crowned at 50th annual Dillon Open Regatta

Winners and racers from this past weekend's 50th annual Dillon Open Regatta pose for a celebratory photo together outside the Dillon Yacht Club on Sunday. Aug. 1.

Photo by Elaine Collins

Six sailing champions were crowned at this past weekend’s 50th annual Dillon Open Regatta. Dozens of races in six divisions were hosted Saturday, July 31, and Sunday, Aug. 1, on Dillon Reservoir

Frank Keesling was at the helm to lead the boat Cheetah to victory in all seven of the races in the five-boat Etchells fleet.

In the six-boat J-22 fleet, Cameron Robinson helmed Mind The Gap to three victories in six races for a low score of 11. That was ahead of runner-up Insert Name Here (13), which had Dan Fesenmeyer at the helm, and Nauti Moose (16), which had Michael Kline at the helm.

Todd Warnygora helmed Phantom to win in the five-boat J-24 fleet. The boat’s score of 8 was the result of five consecutive victories to close out the weekend. Tim Seeling was at the helm of Ghost, which won the nine-boat PHRF Class-1 fleet thanks to three victories in six races.

Patrick Dorsch and his boat Wharf Rat won the four-boat PHRF Class-2 fleet by sweeping all five of the weekend’s races. Will Tully aboard the boat No Name won all five races to win the Thursday night fleet, which featured three boats in total.