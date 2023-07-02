Salida Circus coming to Summit County Library’s south branch on July 7

The Salida Circus will visit the South Branch Library in Breckenridge on Friday, July 7, from 11 a.m. to noon to celebrate the midpoint of Summit County Library’s 30th annual summer reading program.

Before and after the circus there will be even more for families to enjoy, including face painting, cotton candy science and an all-ages sidewalk chalk art contest. Library patrons and visitors alike can come enjoy this celebration for free with no registration required.

The chalk festival will wrap around the Breckenridge Grand Vacations Community Center building as kids and families fill the sidewalk squares with works of art. Chalk will be provided or participants can bring their own. Groups can register for a sidewalk square using Sign Up Genius at SignUpGenius.com.

Registration for the library’s summer reading program began on June 3, and so far more than 500 participants of all ages have registered for the challenge. There is still time to complete the summer reading challenge before the final day on Aug. 5.

Those interested can register for summer reading challenge on the free app or website Beanstack at SummitCountyLibraries.Beanstack.org .

The South Branch Library is located at 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge.