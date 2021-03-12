Salida Ranger District opens artist in residence program

The Salida Ranger District is looking for applicants to be an artist in residence during the summer.

Artists will have seven days of accommodations at Bassam Guard Station and an additional seven days of reserved camping in a campsite where they can immerse themselves in the Pike and San Isabel national forests. The wilderness will serve as inspiration to create work focused on public lands with the theme of “Before and After.”

For information about the program and to apply, visit FS.USDA.gov/main/psicc/home .