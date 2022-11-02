Salomon’s Quality Ski Film Tour makes stop in Silverthorne on Thursday

Salomon's Quality Ski Time Film Tour will make a stop in SIlverthorne on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Summit Assembly. Tickets are available online for $15 with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Corinne Baud/rygr x Salomon PR Team

Salomon’s Quality Ski Time Film Tour is making a stop in Summit County on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Summit Assembly in Silverthorne.

The film tour has worked its way throughout the U.S. since the beginning of October and will start off the month of November with three Colorado screenings. The Silverthorne stop sits right in between a trip to Crested Butte on Wednesday, Nov. 2 and a stop in Aspen on Saturday, Nov. 5.

In its second year on tour, the Quality Ski Time Film Tour is intended to build stoke for the ski season with a lineup of some of the greatest ski films of the year.

This year the tour offers something for every skier. From a yet-to-be-released episode of “The Fifty Project”, to the action packed, powder-fueled Blank Collective movie, “Feel Real.” The tour also features several other ski films like “Tracing Influence,” “Stepping Out” “Mountain State” and “Hell Yeah, Sister”.

Every film tour stop includes giveaways like Salomon skis and products from YETI, OnX Backcountry, HESTRA and Protect Our Winters. Athlete poster signings will also be available when the doors open.

Tickets cost $15 and a portion of all proceeds from ticket sales goes to help Protect Our Winters .

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. The Summit Assembly is located at 325 Blue River Parkway in Silverthorne.

Tickets can be purchased at EventBrite.com.