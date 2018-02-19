San Diego man allegedly zip-tied his girlfriend, tried to strangle her in Vail lodge, faces attempted murder

Updates with additional information

VAIL — A California man is accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend to death after he tied her hands behind her back with police-style flex-cuff zip ties.

Martin Ian Goodman, 54, from San Diego, California, is booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder and assault.

Just before midnight Friday, Feb. 16, Vail Police officers were called to The Lodge at Vail in Vail Village where they were met by the woman, who had been found moments before by hotel staffers with her hands zip-tied behind her back.

She told officers that Goodman, her boyfriend, had done it to her. She claimed he tried to strangle her with his hands and struck her numerous times.

Hotel security found the woman when other hotel guests called about noise and shouting coming from her room. Those hotel security staffers found her in her bedroom.

Recommended Stories For You

Security staffers cut the zip ties as Vail Police officers were arriving.

Police quickly located Goodman, who was taken into custody without incident.

Besides attempted murder and first-degree assault, Goodman is also booked on charges of second-degree kidnapping, reckless endangerment, obstruction of telephone service and domestic violence.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.