Santa and Mrs. Claus to visit Next Page on Sunday

Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town.

Getty Images

FRISCO — Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to town — Next Page Books and Nosh this weekend, to be exact. The Christmas couple will join author Lisa Travis for an afternoon of activities.

Lisa Travis, author of “Pack-n-Go Girls,” will have passports for children to stamp as they learn about holiday celebrations in Austria, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Thailand. Travis’ books help kids to be adventurous, courageous and curious, according to a news release.

“Kids and budgets and life too often keep us tethered to home,” Travis said in the release. “The next best thing is a line of books about discovering the world.”

Santa will be available for photos, Mrs. Claus will read stories, and there will be hot chocolate, cider and cookies for the kids and adult beverages for sale.

The event goes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Next Page Books and Nosh, 409 Main St., Frisco.