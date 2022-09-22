Satellite13 get 2nd place at Throwdown Showdown battle of bands

Local rock band Satellite13 competed in the Throwdown Showdown battle of bands Sept. 17 in Glendale, and the group won second place.

The finale of the fourth annual event featured six bands from around Colorado competing for a grand prize of $5,000.

Fans at the concert voted for their favorites via QR codes. With its second-place win, Satellite13 received $3,000.

Formed in 2019, Satellite13 released their debut album this summer.