Saturday will be a powder day for much of Colorado, but what ski areas will get the most snow? Here’s the latest.
Summit County is under a winter storm warning as up to 14 inches could fall between Friday afternoon and Saturday night, according to National Weather Service reports.
But for those chasing the deepest powder, OpenSnow.com founder Joel Gratz says the best bet would be to keep driving past Summit County or dip slightly south.
“The wind direction on Friday night and Saturday will be from the west-southwest, west, and west-northwest and this usually favors west-central mountains like Aspen, Crested Butte, and Monarch,” Gratz wrote in his Daily Snows blog, which gives up-to-date information on mountain forecasts for Colorado.
The high amount of moisture associated with the storm could mean plenty of snow for all mountains, Gratz wrote, and he said it can also lead to surprises at high-elevation ski resorts, too, like Summit County.
For those who choose to stay west or south of Summit, snow totals could grow between Sunday and Monday as another system moves across Colorado, Gratz predicts.
The winter storm warning is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday. During that time, there will be gusts up to 50 mph across Summit County accompanied by snow-covered roads that will make travel hazardous, National Weather Service meteorologists say.
If you stay in Summit County, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Resort are expected to get 13 inches on Saturday, while Keystone could get 10 inches.
For the latest travel information, including road closures and conditions, visit COTrip.org. To read the latest weather forecasts, visit OpenSnow.com for daily blogs and added features or Weather.gov/bou/.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.