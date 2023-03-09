Saturday will be a powder day for much of Colorado, but what ski areas will get the most snow? Here’s the latest. 

A skier with Loveland Big Mountain Team flies down a run at Loveland Ski Area during the 2022-2023 ski season. As of Thursday, March 2, 2023, the ski area has gotten 7 fresh inches of snow in the last 72 hours.

Casey Day/Loveland Ski Area

Summit County is under a winter storm warning as up to 14 inches could fall between Friday afternoon and Saturday night, according to National Weather Service reports.

But for those chasing the deepest powder, OpenSnow.com founder Joel Gratz says the best bet would be to keep driving past Summit County or dip slightly south.

“The wind direction on Friday night and Saturday will be from the west-southwest, west, and west-northwest and this usually favors west-central mountains like Aspen, Crested Butte, and Monarch,” Gratz wrote in his Daily Snows blog, which gives up-to-date information on mountain forecasts for Colorado.

The high amount of moisture associated with the storm could mean plenty of snow for all mountains, Gratz wrote, and he said it can also lead to surprises at high-elevation ski resorts, too, like Summit County.

For those who choose to stay west or south of Summit, snow totals could grow between Sunday and Monday as another system moves across Colorado, Gratz predicts.

The winter storm warning is in effect from 2 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. Saturday. During that time, there will be gusts up to 50 mph across Summit County accompanied by snow-covered roads that will make travel hazardous, National Weather Service meteorologists say.

If you stay in Summit County, Breckenridge Ski Resort, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area and Copper Resort are expected to get 13 inches on Saturday, while Keystone could get 10 inches.

For the latest travel information, including road closures and conditions, visit COTrip.org . To read the latest weather forecasts, visit OpenSnow.com for daily blogs and added features or Weather.gov/bou/ .