Saved by the Wine owners encourage you to “save dogs by drinking wine”

The new wine bar concept coming to Dillon, Saved by the Wine, was created by two former Keystone Resort ski instructors, Erin O’Brien and Allison Bussum. The wine bar will be inspired by a love of both wine and dogs, with 2.5% of net profits donated to animal shelters.

The duo will use locally sourced wine, beer, liquor and food and will include wines from Continental Divide Winery. There will be wine on tap, cocktails, pastries, flights, pairings, and build your own s’mores and caramel apples. Saved by the Wine will also feature live music and community events. The wine bar hopes to open in February 2020.