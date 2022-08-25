Savor summer by sampling new beer, wine or whiskey throughout Summit County this weekend

Breckenridge Hogfest returns to serve all things bacon and bourbon Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28. Grand tasting tickets are still available.

Jessie Unruh-Brossman/Rocky Mountain Events

Oktoberfest is right around the corner, but don’t go busting out the lederhosen just yet. Savor the tail end of summer with three different events slated to happen across Summit County this weekend. Beer is naturally involved, but there is other liquor to be enjoyed as well.

Starting first is Canvas Uncorked, a sip-and-paint class at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Warren Station Center for the Arts, 164 Ida Belle Drive, Keystone. Organizers promise no experience is necessary since instructors will guide participants step by step on how to paint mountain images such as a campfire.

That’s good news for me. I’ve been interested in attending one of these sorts of classes, and I don’t think I’ve picked up a paintbrush since middle school. Even better, the casual evening of acrylic painting has libations to calm nerves and get juices flowing

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance or $5 at the door and include one glass of wine or beer for adults, as well as canvas and paint supplies. Children’s tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.

If you prefer whiskey, Breckenridge Hogfest returns to serve all things bacon and bourbon Friday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 28, at Main Street Station and The Village at Breckenridge. The festival begins at 7:15 p.m. with a VIP bourbon pairing dinner at Sauce on the Maggie, 655 S. Park Ave.

While it features bourbons from Buffalo Trace Distillery and other allocated spirits, that doesn’t mean bourbon is the only thing on the menu. Dishes include Rum-lacquered, bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese; seared diver scallops with crispy prosciutto, grilled melon, jicama salad and a Wheatley vodka citrus vinaigrette. Bourbon can be found in the glazes for the crispy pork belly or the baby carrots that accompany a roasted pork tenderloin. For dessert is a Palisade peach crisp “bourbon Fosters” with whipped Buffalo Trace bourbon cream.

Saturday, Aug. 27, is the grand tasting from 2-5:30 p.m. Sauce on the Maggie, as well as Enza’s Delicatessen and Quandary Tequila Bistro, will provide bacon-inspired dishes, and complimentary bacon samples will be available while supplies last.

As you sample the bacon and various craft spirits, lend an ear to The Country Music Project for live, Southern tunes. New this year is sign language interpretation services for the concert. The festival ends with a bloody mary and bacon brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28.

The bourbon pairing is sold out, but tickets for Saturday’s grand tasting are $55 in advance and $65 the day of. Visit RockyMountainEvents.com to purchase.

Lastly, The Blue River Watershed Festival also runs from Friday through Sunday.

This isn’t a traditional beer festival, but a celebration for a new beer from Angry James Brewing Co. is planned for Sunday. Attendees are encouraged first to explore the various activities that span multiple locations, like a river clean-up, stand-up paddleboard yoga and fun runs — all to show appreciation for local water and supporting the Blue River Watershed Group.

Saturday’s 5K has 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. starts from Broken Compass Brewery, 68 Continental Court, Unit B12, and finishers get a free beer. Those who participate in cleaning up the river get to partake in a volunteer party with lunch, beer and live music from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Frisco Historic Park, 120 Main St.

Leading up to Sunday’s beer party is kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, costume and pet races and plein air painting at 1:30 p.m. at North Pond Park. Trout Unlimited will also be leading fly casting lessons at the park from 1:30-3:30 pm.

Once you’re done at the park, head over to The Pad’s A-Bar, 491 Rainbow Drive, Silverthorne, to enjoy Golden Stone Lager from Angry James in cans. While it was released last week on tap and cans go on sale 11 a.m. Friday, the Sunday party turns it into a celebration with live music, a raffle and paintings on display. A portion of the beer sales go toward restoration planning for the Blue River.

Visit BlueRiverWatershed.org for the full schedule and to register for events.

Golden Stone Lager is a new release from Angry James Brewing Co. Proceeds go toward Blue River restoration planning.

Angry James Brewing Co./Courtesy photo

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Have a question about beer? Send him an email at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.