Say goodbye to May this Memorial Day weekend at the Basin

School is out most places, and Memorial Day signifies the unofficial beginning of the summer season. Let’s hope, unlike last week, we get nice weather to match the calendar date and relax out in the sun.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is asking folks to come and celebrate its Pride Weekend Saturday, May 28, at the Mountain Goat Plaza. Starting at 11 a.m., the public is invited to meet at the top of Black Mountain Express and ski down the High Noon run together.

The parade will then be followed by a DJ at Black Mountain Lodge with drink specials and giveaways from noon to 3 p.m.

Before then, however, don’t be surprised to see skiers and riders out in swimsuits and bikinis. The mountain’s Swimwear Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. While the availability of a pond-skimming event can’t be guaranteed, guests are still encouraged to wear their favorite pool and beach attire out on the slopes.

Head back to A-Basin Sunday, May 29, for the annual Festival of the Brewpubs. Tents will be lined up from noon to 4 p.m. at Mountain Goat Plaza for scenic beer sampling by breweries from Summit County, the state and beyond.

A few local options are Outer Range Brewing Co., HighSide Brewing, Angry James Brewing Co., Steep Brewing & Coffee Co. and The Bakers’ Brewery. Colorado brands include Odell Brewing Co. and Wibby Brewing, while Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Montucky Cold Snacks are coming in from out of state.

The event is rain or shine, and it will also have music by Johnny & The Mongrels starting at 1 p.m. Admission is $50 and includes unlimited pours. Visit ArapahoeBasin.com to register.

Need an event for the kids? Next Page Books & Nosh, at 409 E. Main St., Frisco, is hosting a special event with children’s book author Andrea Wang. The Colorado resident’s book “Watercress” was published last year and has won a Caldecott Medal, a Newbery Honor, the Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature, a New England Book Award, and a Boston Globe-Horn Book Honor.

Similar to the acclaimed movie “Minari,” the book touches on themes like culture and identity. The event will be from 3-4 p.m. Sunday.

If the weather does turn, however, seek shelter with a performance of “The Crossword Play (or Ezmeranda’s Gift)” by the Lake Dillon Theatre Co. Directed by Lara Toner Haddock and starring Emily Fury Daly, the 90-minute production focuses on a puzzle maker teaching people how to craft a crossword puzzle.

Yet as they reveal the tricks of the trade, something unexpected happens as the puzzles’ power is discovered.

The play opens Friday, May 27, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center’s Henry Studio Theatre 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne, and runs through Sunday, June 12.

Tickets range from $25 to $48. Visit LakeDillonTheatre.org to purchase.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.

What I’m Watching ‘The G Word with Adam Conover’ The educational comedy show “Adam Ruins Everything” has only been off the air for a couple of years, yet I’m immensely glad Adam Conover is back on television with is signature style that informs and entertains. His latest production — a limited documentary series on Netflix made up of six half-hour episodes based on the Michael Lewis book “The Fifth Risk” — dives into one particular subject: the government. Like a “Schoolhouse Rock!” for adults, it explores subjects such as the origins of the USDA, and how the National Weather Service works to disseminate much-needed info to apps and the media. Far from dry and dull, audiences can expect witty wordplay, backed by expert research. There’s funny skits mixed in with interviews of factual sources. The spoonful of sugar helps the sometimes tough-to-swallow medicine go down.

