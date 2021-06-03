Say hello to summer in Summit County with Silverthorne’s First Friday, comedy and more

The John Truscelli Trio plays at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center during First Friday in September. This month, Frisco Funk Collective takes the stage.

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat to the counter, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

Even though the first day of summer is June 20, with Memorial Day weekend in the rearview mirror, it’s safe to say the unofficial start of a new season has arrived. The extra sunshine, bustling downtowns and end of school herald fun times that remind me of the pre-pandemic days.

The town of Silverthorne is looking to get in on that rest and relaxation mindset with June’s First Friday. The event kicks things off with live music from Frisco Funk Collective and a gymnastics demonstration from the Silverthorne Storm gymnastics team from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, June 4, at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway.

Additionally, there will be more than 20 nonprofits and local businesses at the event explaining their programs for the summer. Some are embracing the change in seasons and will have activities for guests like bicycle-themed crafts from The Cycle Effect, a bike tune from Project Bike Tech and a small pump track for kids by McGill Trail Fabrication. Book lovers can browse a used book sale from Friends of the Library, as well.

Make sure to come hungry since Mercado La Perla will have tacos available for purchase. Free coronavirus vaccines will be distributed Friday, and those who get their shot can receive one free beer, wine or soda to wash down the tacos. No preregistration is required.

Spend the following day taking advantage of the warm weather by walking around Frisco to learn about local heritage. One historic town tour will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, with a second at the same time Sunday, June 6. The hourlong tour starts at the Schoolhouse Museum, goes through Main Street and ends at the historic Lund House at the Frisco Bay Marina. If you can’t get enough history, then check out the hiking tour of Mastontown at 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, and head up Mount Royal to learn more about the mining site.

Advance registration is required, and tickets are $5 for kids and $10 or $15 for adults depending on the tour. Visit TownOfFisco.com to purchase.

Also returning this summer is Warren Station Center for the Arts’ comedy series. Catch Denver-based comedians Christie Buchele and headliner Steven Gastineau on Friday, June 11, for an evening of laughs. Buchele co-hosts a relationship advice podcast called “Empty Girlfriend” and has performed at Denver’s High Plains Comedy Festival, Hell Yes Fest in New Orleans and Crom Comedy Festival in Omaha, Nebraska. Meanwhile, Gastineau has shared the stage with comics such as David Spade, Paula Poundstone, Wayne Brady and Jimmy Fallon.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show running from 8-9:30 p.m. without an intermission. Advance general admission tickets start at $20. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.

Looking ahead, another mark of the season comes back in farmers markets opening to sell a variety of wares. The Dillon Farmers Market starts up Friday, June 11, on Lodgepole Street while the Breckenridge Sunday Market resumes June 13 at Main Street Station. People can shop for products from Bjorn’s Colorado Honey, Climax Jerky, Cardamom Designs and other vendors.

Outdoor concerts, tours, markets and comedy shows are summer staples, so there’s no better time to enjoy them and welcome the new season.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m listening to ‘Bullseye with Jesse Thorn’ Summer is a great time to read new books and explore hobbies that may have been pushed by the wayside. This interview podcast, similar to “Fresh Air,” has host Jesse Thorn talking to pop culture icons like writer and cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt, author Jeff VanderMeer and actors such as Kathryn Hahn and Dick Van Dyke. Sometimes the podcast will briefly diverge into small, heartfelt episodes that highlight someone’s craziest day of their career or song that changed their life. Huey Lewis, for instance, discusses Count Basie and Joe Williams’ “Alright, Okay, You Win” for 12 minutes. Not only are the conversations engrossing, but it’s hard to get through an episode without hearing a recommendation of a book or an album. As I chip away on my backlog of “Bullseye” interviews, my backlog in other media only grows.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.