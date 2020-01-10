Say hello to the ’20s with ‘The Great Gatsby’
BRECKENRIDGE — F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” hits the stage with a Breckenridge Backstage Theatre production of Simon Levy’s adaptation next week.
In the play and novel, self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger.
Tickets range from $20-$43 and the show runs from Jan. 16 through Feb. 16 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge. It is two hours with an intermission and rated PG-13. Visit backstagetheatre.org or call the BreckCreate box office at 970-547-3100 to purchase.
