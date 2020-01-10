Say hello to the ’20s with ‘The Great Gatsby’

Explore the American dream with the stage adaption of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby.” The play runs from Jan. 16 through Feb. 16 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge.

Courtesy Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

BRECKENRIDGE — F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic novel, “The Great Gatsby,” hits the stage with a Breckenridge Backstage Theatre production of Simon Levy’s adaptation next week.

In the play and novel, self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed and danger.

Tickets range from $20-$43 and the show runs from Jan. 16 through Feb. 16 at the Breckenridge Theater, 121 S. Ridge St., Breckenridge. It is two hours with an intermission and rated PG-13. Visit backstagetheatre.org or call the BreckCreate box office at 970-547-3100 to purchase.