Say ‘So long, winter’ at Silverthorne’s first burning-snowman bonfire

Silverthorne will host its first-ever Burning Snowman Bonfire from 5-8 p.m. March 1 at Trent Park through the town’s series of First Friday celebrations.

Getty Images | iStock Unreleased

The groundhog can go pound sand because Silverthorne will be welcoming spring from 5-8 p.m. on March 1 with the town’s first-ever Burning Snowman community bonfire.

The “so long, winter” celebration will be at Trent Park, at the bottom of the Willowbrook neighborhood, as the next installment of the town’s series of First Friday celebrations.

For the party, the town will erect a giant wooden snowman that will be the centerpiece of a bonfire. Once lit, the burning snowman is supposed to be “a symbol of the return of spring, the blossoming of nature, regrowth and new beginnings,” according to a news release.

Allegedly, the brighter the fire burns, the sunnier this spring will be.

In addition to the bonfire, the family-friendly First Friday event will also feature live music from DJ CYN, live art with local artist Aaron Golbeck and adult beverages for purchase.

Free hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided by Summit Sky Ranch. For more information, visit Silverthorne.org.