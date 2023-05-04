Scholarship helps local coaches get professional development as Summit elementary schools form recreational soccer teams

Coaches and players pose for a photo after participating in a four hour coaching course on Sunday, April 30.

High Country Soccer Association/Courtesy photo

Thanks to an education scholarship High Country Soccer Association received from the United Soccer Coaches organization, Summit Strikers FC and Summit High School coaches were able to take part in a four-hour coaching course on Sunday, April 30.

The course was led by former FC Dallas Major League Soccer professional coach and United Soccer Coaches hall of fame Inductee Shellas Hyndman. The coaches took part in classroom sessions and an on-the-field session with U10 Summit Strikers FC players.

“Part of the High Country Soccer Association mission is to provide an optimal soccer environment in which every player can develop to their fullest potential regardless of their gender, age, skill level or financial capabilities,” High Country Soccer Association executive director Miriam Hickey said. “This means that coaches must be able to develop to their fullest potential as well. We are thankful for the support of United Soccer Coaches.”

Additionally, High Country Soccer Association’s recreational spring league started on Saturday, April 29, and the season will run through June 3 with 450 players on 62 teams in four age groups. Teams were formed at each of the six Summit County elementary schools.