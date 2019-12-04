Scholarship in honor of Vail local seeks applicants

VAIL — The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation is accepting applications for the inaugural Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarship, which will be awarded periodically to youths who have a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits.

The scholarship is established in honor of Paul Allen Cuthbertson, who died May 19 after sustaining injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County.

Applications are being accepted through Dec. 23. Anyone 25 or younger in pursuit of life goals — whether it be competitive snowsports, outdoor recreation, education, music or the arts — is encouraged to apply. Scholarships are merit-based and applicants will be evaluated based on need, passion, drive, dedication to achieving excellence, work ethic, community involvement and recommendations from a teacher, coach or community leader.

For more information or to apply for the Live for Those Who Cannot Scholarship, visit thepaulcuthbertsonfoundation.org.