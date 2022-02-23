School board selects 3 finalists for Summit School District superintendent

Summit School District Interim Superintendent Roy Crawford discusses his role June 22, 2021, at the Summit School District Administration Building in Frisco. The district’s school board identified three finalists for the superintendent position after Crawford announced he would not extend his one-year contract.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

The Summit School District Board of Education announced its three finalists for the position of superintendent Tuesday, Feb. 22.

In an executive, or secret, session that spanned around four hours, the board evaluated six candidate applications and announced Anthony Byrd, Bethany Massey and Sheldon L. Rosenkrance as finalists.

The superintendent search has been an ongoing process since Interim Superintendent Roy Crawford announced in December that he would not extend his one-year contract. Crawford had always intended to serve only one year in the interim role and said in December that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

With the help of an outside consulting firm, McPherson & Jacobson, the board collected 38 applicants through Jan. 31. The firm then screened the applicants before presenting six semifinalists to the board.

President Kate Hudnut said the board went into the process without any preconceived notions about the candidates.

“We were kind of all over the place and really having that back and forth,” she said. “Everybody left with a smile on their face and a high five.”

The three finalists all have extensive backgrounds in education, two of them have spent the past few years in Colorado and one has experience working at Summit School District.

Anthony Byrd

Byrd is the only out-of-state applicant. If hired, he would come to Summit from Seattle, Washington, where he has been the executive director for Teach for America Washington since 2016. The nonprofit aims to improve education around the country by placing quality teachers in underserved schools for at least two years.

Before leading the nonprofit, Byrd was the associate superintendent of curriculum and assessment at Everett Public Schools in Everett, Washington. He began his career as a teacher and went on to work in school administration both in higher education and at K-12 schools, according to his resume.

Byrd earned his Bachelor of Arts from Bucknell University in 1989, two master’s degrees in education administration and education policy studies from Stanford University in 1997 and 1998, and an education doctorate degree from the University of Washington in 2007.

Bethany Massey

Massey is the only finalist with a professional connection to Summit School District. From 2008 to 2018, she worked as an assessment and technology manager and, later, the director of assessment and technology at the district, according to her resume.

If hired, Massey would rejoin the district from Leadville, where she has worked as the superintendent at Lake County School District since 2020. In that role, she led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting new programs like a hybrid outdoor education experience for elementary students and a service that connects non-English speaking parents with bilingual representatives.

Massey earned her Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University in 2004, a master’s in educational technology from Texas A&M in 2006 and a Ph.D. in instructional technology from Georgia State University in 2018.

Sheldon L. Rosenkrance

As with Massey, Rosenkrance would transition from another superintendent position if hired. Since 2014, he has served as the superintendent of schools at Estes Park School District, according to his resume.

Rosenkrance began his career as a teacher and went on to work as a principal at schools throughout Idaho and Washington before coming to Estes Park. He serves on a number of boards throughout Colorado, including the Northern Colorado Superintendents’ Council, the University of Northern Colorado Educational Leadership Policies Advisory Board and the Estes Early Childhood Education Board.

Rosenkrance earned his master’s degree in education administration and leadership from Idaho State University in 1998 and participated in an education specialist program for superintendents at Washington State University in 2014.

Hudnut said the board used five community-identified characteristics — leadership, communication, cultural competency, visibility and experience — to guide the decision-making.

“It’s exciting because they’re all quite different,” she said. “They all bring different strengths and different life experiences.”

On March 10, a group of around 90 total students, parents, community members and school administrators will interview the finalists. Then on March 11, the board will hold public interviews for Byrd, Massey and Rosenkrance.

The board has a goal to make the final selection by March 15, but the new superintendent won’t start work at the district until July 1.

Members of the public can review the candidates’ resumes and keep up to date with the search process at SummitK12.org.