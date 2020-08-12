School board to discuss reopening, remote learning at meeting Thursday

The Summit school board will continue discussing the Summit School Districts’ “return to learn” plan at a special meeting Thursday, Aug. 13.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will start at 5 p.m. on Zoom and is expected to last until 8:30 p.m. According to the agenda, the board also will be discussing the district’s plan for students who’ve selected 100% online learning.

At an informational meeting for remote learning, many parents expressed their desire for students to be more connected to the schools. District leaders will present Thursday on their plan to address those concerns.

Also at the meeting, the teachers union will present on how the district’s teachers are feeling about the reopening plan.

Public comment is scheduled from 5-5:30 p.m. Anyone who attends the meeting is able to make a comment. Attend the meeting at Zoom.us/j/95294204181 or call 669-900-6833 and use meeting ID 952-9420-4181 to attend by phone.