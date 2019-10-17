School District provides Building Vision 2020 update

The Summit School District is updating the community about how funds from a 2016 bond measure and mill levy have been spent across the district. The money was approved by voters to make repairs and updates to schools, including safety and security systems, according to a news release.

The $1.8 million mill levy — which was earmarked for construction, technology and maintenance — has gone toward improvements to district buildings, instructional infrastructure, playground equipment and staff professional development. In the future, the money will go toward sustainability and maintenance of district vehicles and other assets, according to the release.

The three-phased, $68.9 million bond measure will be completed this school year, addressing repairs and upgrades to district buildings, including roofing, heating, electrical and plumbing. Bond money also helped fund upgrades to accessibility, safety, security and emergency response systems, according to the release.

For more information, go to summitk12.org and click on “Building Vision 2020” in the bottom left.