Scott Graham to talk ‘Canyonlands Carnage’ at Next Page

Scott Graham will visit Next Page Books & Nosh to discuss his latest release in the National Park mystery series, “Canyonlands Carnage.” The event is Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Next Page Books & Nosh will host author Scott Graham for his latest release, “Canyonlands Carnage,” on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Graham is a National Outdoor Book Award-winning author and “Canyonlands Carnage” is the seventh book in his acclaimed National Park mystery series. The books focus on archaeologist Chuck Bender and his wife, paramedic Janelle Ortega.

Graham is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys backpacking, river rafting, skiing and mountaineering. He lives with his wife, an emergency physician, in Durango.

The free event is from 6-7 p.m. at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.