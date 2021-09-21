Scott Graham to talk ‘Canyonlands Carnage’ at Next Page
Next Page Books & Nosh will host author Scott Graham for his latest release, “Canyonlands Carnage,” on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Graham is a National Outdoor Book Award-winning author and “Canyonlands Carnage” is the seventh book in his acclaimed National Park mystery series. The books focus on archaeologist Chuck Bender and his wife, paramedic Janelle Ortega.
Graham is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys backpacking, river rafting, skiing and mountaineering. He lives with his wife, an emergency physician, in Durango.
The free event is from 6-7 p.m. at Next Page Books & Nosh, 409 E. Main St., Frisco.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.