Scotty James wins men’s superpipe competition at Aspen X Games; Summit’s Rochelle Weinberg places 3rd on last day of Copper’s Rev Tour

First place finisher Scotty James reacts to his score during the U.S. Grand Prix men’s snowboard halfpipe finals at Copper Mountain Resort on Dec. 16, 2022. James recently won the men's superpipe competition at the X Games in Aspen on Friday, Jan. 27.

Liz Copan/For the Summit Daily News

The end of the work week brought a plethora of snowboard action across the state of Colorado with the conclusion of the U.S. Revolution Tour’s stop at Copper Mountain Resort and the men’s halfpipe final at the X Games in Aspen.

At the X Games, a field of eight men took to the superpipe for a jam style snowboarding competition. Australia’s Scotty James was crowned the champion while Switzerland’s Jan Scherrer placed second and Australian 17-year-old Valentino Guseli placed third.

After placing first at December’s Toyota U.S. Grand Prix at Copper Mountain Resort, James’ gold medal performance at the X Games marks his second victory of the 2022-23 season.

Teluride’s Lucas Foster was the only American rider in the field and placed eighth.

Action at the Rev Tour ended with both the men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe finals. In the women’s competition, Sonora Alba took first place with a score of 89.75 and Kinsely White followed in secpnd place with a scroe of 84.25.

As one of the youngest competitors in the field, 13-year-old Rochelle Weinberg of Summit Action Sports took bronze in the event, with a score of 78.25 from the judges. The performance the burgeoning star 81.40 International Ski Federation points.

In the men’s competition, Japanese riders Takaki Aikawa and Zensei Nishizuka placed first and second with scores of 94.75 and 90, respectively.

Winter Park’s Jason Wolle placed third with a score of 89.