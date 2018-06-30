SCRAP begins textile recycling program

Recycling services in Summit County are about to get a little better thanks to a recent agreement between the Summit County Resource Allocation Park and USAgain. The SCRAP began allowing textile recycling this week, with hopes of curbing the effects of unwanted material in the landfill and lowering CO2 emissions.

"We are delighted that Summit County residents now have more than one option to recycle their clothes for reuse," said Hallie Jaeger, community programs director for High Country Conservation Center.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, 85 percent of all discarded textiles, about 13 million tons, are sent to landfills every year. The idea is that by recycling textiles like unwanted clothing, shoes and bedding Summit can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve natural resources and save landfill space.

Jaeger noted that residents should first think about donating their textiles to local families and individuals in need before turning to recycling.

"Of course, we urge people to bring gently used clothing first and foremost to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and other thrift stores for local reuse," Jaeger said.

If clothes are too tattered or worn for local organizations, residents can turn to USAgain bins as an alternative. USAgain is a for-profit business out of Chicago that collects and resells textiles. Textiles should be put into trash bags prior to recycling. Carpets, pillows and wet clothes will not be accepted.

"We are proud to be community partners with High Country Conservation Center to maximize recycling in Summit County," said Katie Hudnut, Summit Thrift & Treasure program manager for FIRC. "We encourage our donors to continue to bring quality, gently used donations to our thrift stores. However, we are not able to sell clothing that is tattered, torn, over-worn or stained. Therefore we encourage people to separate those items and bring them to the new USAgain bins at the SCRAP."