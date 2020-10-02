Scrappy’s Pizza to take over Jersey Boys location in Dillon

Scrappy's Pizza owner Lindsay Atkins is hoping to open in late October. Pictured from left are Cole Patrick, Jackson Busby, Kailey Millard, Karlie Jones, Lindsay Atkins, Aaron Wiseman, Dustin Schaffer and Dylan Christensen.

Photo from Lindsay Atkins

DILLON — The old Jersey Boys Pizza & Deli restaurant is being replaced by Scrappy’s Pizza. Lindsay Atkins, who also owns High Rockies Whiskey and Wine Bar, has taken over the joint and hopes to officially open in late October.

The Scrappy’s Pizza theme follows an off-brand version of “Scooby Doo,” complete with “The Delivery Machine” van for order deliveries. A local artist is in the process of painting a delivery van scene on the inside wall of the restaurant, and Atkins plans to spin vinyl records in the shop. To kick off the vinyl collection, customers can bring in their vinyl records to donate to the restaurant for a free small pizza during the first month Scrappy’s Pizza is open.

Atkins plans to host charity events every month for various organizations, including animal shelters, where a portion of proceeds will be donated. Because the former owner of Jersey Boys was sentenced this summer to 18 years in prison, she said she wants to give back to the community as the new owner of the establishment and bring a new image to the pizza spot.

“We’ll do breast cancer awareness month, LGBTQ pride month and just support different charities,” Atkins said. “I think it’s important, just getting people back through the door — new owner, same recipes, but way cooler joint.”

Located at 149 Tenderfoot St. in Dillon, the restaurant is undergoing construction with the kitchen and front counter being updated and the restaurant being rebranded. The bar top will feature pictures of people with Atkin’s dog, Pierre, to bring a community feel, and with every pizza order, custom Scrappy’s dog treats will be given out. Atkins said the 10 people who are helping with demolition and construction also will work in the restaurant when it opens.

While the restaurant will look different, Atkins plans to keep the same recipes from Jersey Boys but will scale back the menu a bit.

Scrappy’s Pizza will include deli subs and appetizers in addition to pizza and will feature a full-service bar. There will be eight specialty pizzas and a build-your-own option. Atkins plans to eventually roll out ready-to-bake pizzas.

The restaurant will open in phases, Atkins said, starting with to-go orders. Then delivery orders will be added before Scrappy’s Pizza is fully open for in-person dining.

Lindsay Atkins, owner of the new Scrappy’s Pizza, is pictured with her dog, Pierre.

Photo from Lindsay Atkins

Atkins said she invested in the spot because a pizza restaurant with takeout and delivery works during COVID-19, while the bar industry is uncertain. Atkins also sees a lot of growth happening in the Dillon area with a hotel being built across the street from the restaurant.

“I think this (restaurant) has a tremendous amount of potential for growth,” Atkins said.

Dylan Christensen is one of the people working on getting the restaurant ready for opening and will work as a manager once it’s up and running. Christensen explained that he already has experience in the pizza industry from when he was an assistant general manager at a pizza spot in Iowa.

He was already friends with Atkins and the other employees, so Christensen said it’s been a great project to be part of.

“There’s some good pizza out here but not enough, and the pizza business is a very casual business,” Christensen said. “That’s what we need.”