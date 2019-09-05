Search and rescue group to team up with CMC Breckenridge

Summit County Rescue Group and Colorado Mountain College Breckenridge are partnering to provide discounted medical training to local rescue teams.

Courses such as wilderness first responder, high-angle rescue, swift water rescue, emergency medical responder, wilderness technical rescue and avalanche rescue would be offered at a discounted rate for rescue groups.

“This partnership is an opportunity for regional mountain rescue teams to not only work together to build relationships but to also gain cutting-edge knowledge and practice life-saving techniques in a controlled learning environment from local SAR experts,” CMC instructor and rescue group member Ben Butler said in the release.

The partnership is expected to begin later this month with a wilderness first responder class for Summit County Rescue Group and Alpine Rescue Team members.