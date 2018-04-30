Search continues for missing Steamboat Springs resident

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Police, family and friends on Sunday continued searching for 38-year-old Steamboat Springs resident Matthew Shelters, who has been missing for nearly a week.

"There is nothing suspicious," police commander Annette Dopplick said Sunday. "We encourage anyone that has any information to go ahead and convey that information directly to law enforcement."

Police have not uncovered anything that leads them to believe a crime has been committed.

"His family, employer and friends are even more worried, as Matt is responsible and very diligent letting folks know his whereabouts," said Shelters' dad, John Shelters, who lives in Michigan.

John Shelters said his son was in good health with a good attitude and was last seen leaving Back Door Grill on foot about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Posters advertising Matt Shelters' disappearance have been distributed throughout town. Dozens of his friends have been searching Steamboat and the Yampa River. Matthew Shelters works at E3 Chophouse as a bartender. He has lived in Steamboat for about 12 years and was currently living at The Flour Mill apartments.

John Shelters said his son's apartment was not disturbed. His cellphone was missing and did not have a signal.

Recommended Stories For You

Matthew Shelters is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has a beard and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, a dark-colored, flat-billed hat, brown pants and light-colored shoes.

Dopplick said police are not searching for any vehicles associated with Shelters' disappearance, and information about the disappearance has been shared with other police departments.

Dopplick said they are using video from security cameras to help with the investigation.

"We're following up, but there is nothing suspicious," Dopplick said. "There is no indication of criminal activity."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Steamboat Springs Police Department by calling 970-879-1090.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland