Search for missing man in Grand County continues into 3rd day

Ari Harms, a white man in his thirties, has not been seen since witnesses say he got in an inflatable kayak on the Colorado River on May 28.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Ari Harms, a white male in his thirties, went missing from the Pioneer Park campground in Hot Sulphur Springs on May 28, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies first responded to the scene May 29. Witnesses reported seeing Harms get into the Colorado River with an inflatable kayak.

On May 31, the sheriff’s office and other emergency responders closed the Colorado River through Byers Canyon and intermittently closed U.S. Highway 40 in the area to perform air and ground searches. The river remained closed June 1 as the searches continued.

Today’s search will focus on the river within Byers Canyon and expand downstream. The sheriff’s office asked the community to continue to drive with caution through the area and thanked them for the support they have shown to Harms’ family, friends and the search teams.

So far, the search has found a kayak matching the description of the one which one witness said Harms entered the river, Harms’ backpack and some of his personal belongings. A citizen found the kayak May 29 near the west end of Byers Canyon — the opposite side of the canyon from the campground — and search teams found the backpack and other belongings June 1.

If you have seen Harms or have information that could help the search, call the sheriff’s office nonemergency phone at 970-725-3311.

This story is from SkyHiNews.com .