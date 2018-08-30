Search underway for missing man in Rocky Mountain National Park

Authorities are searching for a man who was reported as missing Tuesday evening in Rocky Mountain National Park.

A family member notified park rangers that Jens “Jay” Yambert, 60, of Urbana, Ill., was overdue. He was believed to have started his trek at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 from the Longs Peak Trailhead on the east side of the park. Yambert's rental car was found at the trailhead Tuesday night.

Yambert’s planned destination or route was unknown, though a possible route may have been Clark’s Arrow to the summit of Longs Peak, according to park officials.

Yambert was possibly wearing a black raincoat, khaki pants and hat, sandals and a blue/grey back pack. He may also be using trekking poles.

Members of Rocky Mountain National Park’s Search and Rescue team began searching the Longs Peak area Wednesday morning including Clark’s Arrow, the Boulder Field, North Face, Lamb’s Slide and Peacock Pool. Aerial surveillance also occurred with assistance from Northern Colorado Helitack.

Park rangers are asking anyone who has been in the Longs Peak or Mount Meeker area since Aug. 26 to call (970) 586-1204, especially those who noticed abandoned gear or other clues to Yambert's whereabouts.