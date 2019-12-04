Seasonlong Nordic skiing program to be offered to elementary school children

Keystone Resort’s Keystone Nordic Center will host a program for elementary-age children.

Courtesy Vail Resorts

KEYSTONE — As an extracurricular activity, the Keystone Resort Nordic Center is offering a seasonlong Nordic skiing program to children 5–12 years old. There will be eight or nine sessions that will occur each Monday, depending on the school year calendar. Children can get outfitted for their equipment from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Nordic center, 155 River Course Drive.

The cost to participate in the program is $130, which includes equipment and refreshments after class. In order to participate, children must come to the Nordic center to be outfitted on Dec. 7 or 8, when they can sign up. The program will begin at 4:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. For more information, call Nordic Center Director Jana Hlavaty at 970-496-4275.