Second COVID-19 case arrives in Summit County, Silverthorne awaits test results on rec center employee and county files emergency declaration

A coronavirus COVID-19 testing kit is pictured at St. Anthony Medical Center in Frisco on Friday, March 6.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

FRISCO — A second case of COVID-19 has been discovered in Summit County, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The department confirmed 23 new presumptive positive cases in Colorado this morning, bringing the total number of presumptive positive cases in the state to 72. One of the new cases was out of Summit County.

While details are scarce, the positive test was not the Silverthorne Recreation Center employee who the town announced was being tested on Thursday night. The town of Silverthorne is still awaiting word on whether that employee has been infected with COVID-19.

On Thursday, the town announced that a recreation center would be closed until the town received an update on the employee’s test results.

The employee being tested last worked at the center in the aquatics area from 4:15-6:15 p.m. March 4, according to the town. Prior to working that day, the employee used the men’s locker room, cardio and circuit areas of the facility between 3:30-4:15 p.m. Additionally, the employee visited the recreation center as a guest March 9 and used the men’s locker room, circuit and cardio areas from 2-3 p.m., according to the town.

All recreation center guests who are believed to have had direct contact with the employee March 4 have been notified.

The recreation center closed down indefinitely Thursday night, and staff is facilitating a “deep clean and disinfection procedure” recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this point, there’s no estimated reopening date, though officials expect the closure to be prolonged.

It is anticipated that the town will learn the employee’s test results sometime this weekend. A community update will be provided by 4 p.m. Monday at the latest, according to the town.

Summit declares state of emergency

As concerns surrounding the new coronavirus continue to grow around the Western Slope and the rest of the state, officials in Summit County also are taking additional steps to make sure they’re able to respond to the pandemic financially.

On Thursday night, Summit County filed a local emergency disaster declaration with the state to help support its COVID-19 response. The declaration will help to offset the costs of responding to and recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which likely will exceed the county’s available resources.

Emergency declarations are commonplace in response to incidences like the new coronavirus arriving in the community, according to Summit County’s Director of Emergency Management Brian Bovaird.

The declaration will be in effect until March 19, unless the Summit Board of County Commissioners decides to extend it. The board is scheduled to consider an extension during its regular meeting March 17.

The state is also ramping up operations to curb the spread of the virus. In a press conference Friday morning, Gov. Jared Polis noted that the state is hoping to continue expanding testing capabilities to meet growing needs.

Polis said that Friday morning, there were a total of 72 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19 in the state, including at least eight hospitalizations and three individuals in critical condition. Though, the amount of individuals actually infected is likely considerably higher.

“We want to make sure everyone is prepared and aware,” Polis said. “We have seen other areas that are two or three weeks ahead of where we are in the contagion. It’s just a matter of time until we have our first fatality here in Colorado. …

“There are likely thousands of cases in Colorado that have not yet been tested or whose tests are pending. … I want to urge my fellow Coloradans in these challenging times to keep perspective but also take personal responsibility to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

First on the state’s list is the expansion of testing capabilities. According to Polis, Colorado’s capabilities already have surpassed most of the nation, with about 10% of the country’s 11,000 tests coming out of Colorado so far. As capacity continues to grow, state officials are urging anyone with flu-like symptoms to reach out to health care providers and get tested, so that even if their symptoms disappear, they’ll know whether they can return to work or if they should stay in self-quarantine.