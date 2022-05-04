Second-half push fails to shorten senior night deficit; Summit lacrosse falls to Battle Mountain, 8-4

Senior Zach Carleton cradles the ball with one arm while pursuing the goal during the Tigers senior night game against Battle Mountain on Tuesday, May 3. The Tigers dominated in the second half but ended up losing, 8-4.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

A common theme for the Summit boys lacrosse team this season is not playing a full four quarters.

Head coach Matty Marks accounts the Tigers’ two wins this season, including its 9-6 win over Steamboat Springs on April 27, to not taking a single quarter off.

The Summit Tigers went into its game against the Battle Mountain Huskies on Tuesday, May 3, ready to win in front of a senior night crowd.

Summit opened the game with a few senior night jitters as the team allowed Battle Mountain to mount an early 3-1 lead after the first 12 minutes of play. Senior Aidan Collins scored the lone goal for Summit.

In the second quarter, it looked as if Battle Mountain was going to start to run away with the game. The Huskies scored on a shot that found its way past Summit senior goalie Jac Crowe.

Battle Mountain continued to gain momentum by winning faceoffs, distributing the ball and firing off shots on goal, but Summit’s defense upped its pace, helping to keep the Huskies from scoring for a while. The Tigers’ defensive effort was led by Collins and freshman Carter Chamberlain.

A shot attempt by Summit senior Zach Carleton glanced off the torso of Battle Mountain goalie Jack Kovacik, leading to an odd-man rush scenario for the Huskies which resulted in a Battle Mountain goal.

Collins attempted to answer a Battle Mountain goal that resulted off a close attempt by Summit senior Zach Carleton, but Collins’ shot didn’t find the back of the net.

Towards the end of the first half, the league rivalry started to bleed through as several players administered heavy hits on one another. Summit started to get more aggressive as the team attempted to bring the score back within reach.

The Tigers trailed 7-1 heading into halftime.

Aidan Collins drives to the goal while facing the Battle Mountain Huskies on Tuesday, May 3. During the Tigers’ senior night Collins had a hat trick but the effort was not enough to defeat the Huskies.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

After Battle Mountain scored another goal early in the third quarter to expand its lead to 8-1, the game belonged to Summit.

Crowe started the charge as he ran across the field into the Tigers offensive zone as Battle Mountain defenders bounced off him left and right. The energy of Crowe appeared to be what the team needed. The Tigers made the score 8-2 after Collins sank a shot while being shoved off balance.

The Tigers scored another goal in a span of a few minutes when a group of players including Collins and Graham Schuman bombarded Battle Mountain’s defense. Collins was awarded the goal, completing a hat trick for the game.

The third quarter ended with momentum on the Tigers’ side as they trailed 8-3 going into the final 12-minute quarter.

Owen Moore brought the score to 8-4 with a little over eight minutes remaining in the game.

Summit spent the rest of the game trying to keep the ball away from Battle Mountain while searching for another goal. The Huskies managed to interrupt the Tigers offense and drained the clock, allowing the team to defeat Summit, 8-4.

Despite the loss on senior night, it was evident the team clearly won the second half, only allowing one goal while scoring three unanswered goals to end the game.

“Turning the ball over led to early first-half goals,” Marks said. “In the second half, we did a better job at clearing the ball, but it was not enough to make a complete comeback. We are close though.”

The Summit lacrosse team honored its eight seniors with a ceremony following the conclusion of the game, where hugs and flowers were exchanged to recognize the impact the players have had on the program in the past four years.

“The group of seniors, in general, have a don’t-quit attitude, and you can see that in us not losing in the second half despite losing the game,“ Marks said. ”These kids stick with it and have instilled the culture for the younger crew, so we can hopefully flip these end results the next two years.“

The seniors of the Summit boys lacrosse team stand alongside head coach Matty Marks after being recognized during the team’s senior night recognition ceremony on Tuesday, May 3. The team lost in a hard fought battle to Battle Mountain, 8-4.

Cody Jones/Summit Daily News

The family of Toby Gard was also in attendance and received a framed jersey in remembrance of Gard, an avid member of the lacrosse team who died in 2020.

Summit will travel to Vail Mountain on Thursday, May 5, and Aspen on Saturday, May 7, to end the season.