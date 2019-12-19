Secret Spot Challenge fundraiser to provide interactive mental health training

Participants in the Secret Spot Challenge participate in an emoji challenge.

Courtesy Snowboarders and Skiers for Christ

The Dillon-based organization Snowboarders and Skiers for Christ is hosting an event to raise awareness for mental health and funds for the mental health focused nonprofits Building Hope and My Quiet Cave.

The event is a scavenger hunt where teams of two to six must raise at least $50 to participate in a unique form of mental health training. Each person must pay $100 to participate and must fundraise at least half of this amount in order to spread awareness.

The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 11, at Copper Mountain. Check-in for the event begins at 8 a.m. Teams will be given clues to find the seven secret spots on the mountain.

“As skiers and snowboarders, we all have these secret spots on the mountain, but they’re always better when we share them,” Joshua Stock, Snowboarders and Skiers for Christ international director and team captain.

At each spot, teams will start by learning about mental health and suicide prevention statistics and tools. Then, they will solve mental puzzles and complete physical challenges that are associated with what the teams just learned. Stock said this method of training keeps people engaged in the learning process.

“I’ve sat through mental health trainings and typically skiers or snowboarders are not the type that want to sit in a classroom for eight hours,” Stock said, adding that the Secret Spot Challenge is a fun way to interact with friends while having those difficult conversations with your team. “It’s the most enjoyable mental health training that anyone will ever go through.”

This is the organization’s second year hosting the event. Last year, $20,000 were raised for the nonprofits, and Stock said he hopes to double the attendance and proceeds earned this year. Register for the challenge at secretspotchallenge.com.