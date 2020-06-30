Section of Watson Ave in Breckenridge closed Wednesday
Watson Avenue in Breckenridge will be closed from Park Avenue to the alley Wednesday, July 1, during the excavation of a sewer line for the new parking structure going up at the South Gondola parking lot.
Traffic from Main Street will be detoured down the alley and buses will be allowed to enter from Park Avenue.
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User