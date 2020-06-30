Section of Watson Ave in Breckenridge closed Wednesday | SummitDaily.com
Section of Watson Ave in Breckenridge closed Wednesday

News |

Taylor Sienkiewicz
  

Watson Avenue in Breckenridge will be closed from Park Avenue to the alley Wednesday, July 1, during the excavation of a sewer line for the new parking structure going up at the South Gondola parking lot.

Traffic from Main Street will be detoured down the alley and buses will be allowed to enter from Park Avenue.

