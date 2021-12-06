See ‘Christmas Vacation’ in Dillon on Friday

Skyline Cinema 8 is screening a throwback for the holiday season. The movie theater at 312 Dillon Ridge Road, Dillon, will start playing “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Friday, Dec. 10. The 1989 film written by John Hughes that stars Chevy Chase was partially filmed in Summit County.

According to the Breckenridge Tourism Office , the Christmas tree cutting scene with the Griswold family was filmed at the Breckenridge Golf Course near Tiger Road before the construction of the Highlands subdivision. The golf course was also used for a scene where a car flies into a pile of snow.

The Walmart in the movie is the Walmart in Frisco on Summit Boulevard, and the sledding scene was filmed at Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Peak 8.

The film’s opening moments of a logging truck were shot north of Silverthorne near Maryland Creek Ranch. Additionally, the attic of the Griswold home, where the character Clark watches home movies, was a set built in the gymnasium of the old Summit High School in Frisco, what is now Summit Middle School.

Tickets to watch cost $4. Visit Skyline8.com to purchase and for showtimes.