See Leslie Jorgensen’s art in Breckenridge through February
Leslie Jorgensen’s latest exhibition, “COLORado,” is on display at Portfolio Gallery in Breckenridge. The Salida artist previously had a solo show at the gallery in January titled “Snow Dance.”
The paintings in the show are about the Colorado landscape and the ways people experience it, as seen through Jorgensen’s colors.
“COLORado” opened Nov. 20 and is on display until Feb. 21. Portfolio Gallery is located at 226 S. Main St., Breckenridge. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Visit PortfolioBreck.com for more information.
