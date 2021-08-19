See raptors, taste tequila and attend a beer festival this weekend

Shakey Graves plays to a sold-out show at the Dillon Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 8. The venue has been wildly entertaining this season and still has events worth attending this summer.

Photo by Jenise Jensen / town of Dillon

Don’t know what to do this weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Pull up a seat, and I’ll tell you about everything that’s hot and happening.

I’ve seen three musical events at Dillon Amphitheater so far this summer. Naturally, I didn’t see any last summer. But I’ll appreciate any and all chances to experience something live and in person nowadays, and so should you.

My first of the season was the American Music Legacy Festival in July. I wasn’t intimately familiar with all of the performers when I went, but getting to hear Dan Tyminski perform “Man of Constant Sorrow” was a treat for this lover of Coen Brothers films.

I followed that up with Shakey Graves in August and the “Wild Fire” theatrical concert this week. I got excited when I recognized songs like his “Dearly Departed” as well as SHEL’s “Lost at Sea” and “On My Way” even though most tunes from both evenings were unknown to me. Yet for all three, swaying to the beat and attuning to the melody surrounded by friends, family and strangers doing the same is a wonderfully unifying feeling.

The venue at 201 W. Lodgepole St. in Dillon hosts more than just concerts, too. On Sunday, Aug. 22, people can attend the free Raptor Education Foundation’s Raptor Summit to see a live eagle, hawk, falcon and owl while learning about biology and ecology, such what makes a bird of prey a raptor — which most aren’t — as well as the differences between the various species.

The 50-minute program begins at 6:30 p.m. and includes opportunities to ask questions and take photos with the birds. A free screening of the animated movie “Rio,” which is about a pair of Spix’s macaws in Brazil, will follow the educational summit.

I still sadly haven’t attended any happenings at Keystone’s popular venue, Warren Station Center for the Arts, but I hope to change that soon. An upcoming opportunity to visit the space at 164 Ida Belle Drive is the Distilled Spirits and Speakers Series. At 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, is a tequila tasting and taco food pairing event.

Guests will enjoy tacos from La Perla Mercado and tequila from El Mayor while listening to live music on the venue’s patio. Graciela Gonzalez and Delia Flores, brand ambassadors of El Mayor and Exotico, will share the history and production of the tequila as they guide people through the tasting.

Tickets are $25 and include one welcome drink, two tacos and three samples of tequila. Visit WarrenStation.com to purchase.

If you prefer beer over tequila, then head to the Breckenridge Summer Beer Festival for beer, live music and vendors. The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Copper Top Plaza of Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Road, Breckenridge.

A few of the participating breweries include Left Hand Brewing Co., Marble Brewery, Great Divide Brewing Co., Boulevard Brewing Co., 10 Barrel Brewing Co. and Keystone’s own Steep Brewing & Coffee Co.

Advance general admission tickets that don’t include alcohol start are $15. Unlimited beer tasting costs $35, and the VIP experience for catered food is $75, with a $50 designated driver option. Proceeds benefit SOS Outreach. Visit Summer.BreckenridgeBeerFestival.com to purchase.

Jefferson Geiger



What I’m Watching ‘The Great’ Historical fiction doesn’t always grab me. It has to be the right time frame, actors and story for me to care about something that I could just as easily skim on Wikipedia. In Hulu’s “The Great,” audiences get to see a different side of Russian aristocracy during the time of Catherine the Great. Yet the catch is that Catherine has only just become the empress to Peter III and isn’t ruling the country single-handedly. Knowing what happens, but not necessarily the how or the why, makes the plot surprisingly gripping. Thanks to creator Tony McNamara, co-writer of Oscar-nominated “The Favourite,” the script is also witty and sharp. One can tell that the actors — such as the love-to-hate Nicholas Hoult as Peter in a rare antagonistic role — are loving every minute of the show. “The Great” checks off all of the boxes for entertaining historical fiction — even if it’s not the most accurate. Huzzah.

