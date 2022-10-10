Semi overturns between Gondola Road and Montezuma Road in Keystone, closing US Highway 6
Both directions of U.S. Highway 6 near Loveland Pass are closed after a semitractor-trailer overturned between Gondola Road and Montezuma Road in Keystone Monday afternoon.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the truck crashed at Mile Point 216.5 on U.S. Highway 6.
Currently the highway is closed, and all hazmat trucks have been detoured to go through the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels instead of using Loveland Pass.
Hazmat vehicles that are forced to use the tunnels on I-70 require temporary closures for safety reasons.
Drivers should expect possible delays on I-70 until U.S. 6 is reopened.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.
