Semi-truck crash closes Glenwood Canyon, spills aluminum cans everywhere; extended closure expected

A semi truck hangs over Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions following the rollover crash of a semi-trailer truck, a Colorado State Patrol spokesperson said.

Master Trooper Gary Cutler said the rollover, which happened shortly after 4 p.m., blocked traffic in both ways. The driver suffered no injuries.

The truck itself, however, was carrying aluminum cans. Cutler said the cans spilled out of the trailer at the time of impact.

“It’s going to be a lengthy cleanup because his trailer broke open when he rolled over,” Cutler said.

During canyon closures, I-70 traffic is often directed at Exit 205 to travel north of Silverthorne via Colorado Highway 9.

Cutler said, other than potentially bad weather, the cause of the rollover itself is still undetermined.

A Garfield County Emergency Alert reporting the closure was originally released at 4:16 p.m.

Due to the extended closure of Glenwood Canyon, law enforcement in Eagle County requests local Dotsero traffic exits at Gypsum and take Highway 6 to Dotsero to avoid interstate backups.

Visit CoTrip.org for the most up-to-date road closure information.