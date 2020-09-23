Sen. Bennet’s staff to hold telephone office hours for Summit County residents
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s staff will host weekly telephone office hours for residents in Colorado’s central mountains beginning Oct. 1.
Time to talk to Bennet’s team will be available to Eagle, Grand, Jackson, Lake, Moffat, Routt and Summit county residents on Thursday afternoons from Oct. 1 through Nov. 19. The “listening sessions” are intended for residents to share their concerns and ask questions, according to a news release.
To schedule an appointment, email regional Bennet representative Matthew Kireker at matthew_kireker@bennet.senate.gov. Those who would like to schedule an appointment should include their name, address, phone number and a brief description of the issue they want to discuss. Those who do not have access to email can request an appointment by calling 303-883-3119.
