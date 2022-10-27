Sen. Michael Bennet urges US Postal Service to address rural mail service problems

The Dillon post office is pictured Friday, March 11. The Dillon location, along with other locations across Summit County, has had issues with staffing leading to decreased service levels.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

Sen. Michael Bennet sent a letter to U.S. Post office leaders urging the them to prioritize improvements to on-time delivery, service and operations as money from the Postal Service Reform Act is distributed.

Over the next 10 years, $45 billion will be used to improve the Postal Service’s financial stability and accountability.

Across rural parts of Colorado, such as Silverthorne and other mountain communities, residents have reported concerns with service. In some parts, residents go days or weeks without mail delivery. In Summit County, some people found themselves being redirected from the Silverthorne office to Dillon — or 37 miles away in Kremmling.