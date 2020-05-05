Send graduating seniors a note of encouragement and congratulations

The Summit Daily News is inviting community members to share a note of encouragement and congratulations for the graduating Class of 2020.

The outgoing senior class has missed out on cherished milestones, including their final in-person semester in high school, prom and graduation parties.

Some of the letters will be published in the Summit Daily on Saturday, May 23, the day of the virtual Summit High School graduation ceremony.

Letters should be limited to 300 words and emailed to notes@summitdaily.com by noon Friday, May 22.