Senior Sherlock’s return from injury powers Summit High School hockey to OT win

Summit High School’s Blaze Ebbinghaus breaks away with the puck from Glenwood Springs High School’s Jett Weatherred at the Stephen C West Ice Arena in Breckenridge on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The Tigers fell to the Demons 5-2 that night, but defeated Glenwood on the road Friday 4-3 in overtime.

Photo by Jason Connolly / Jason Connolly Photography

Summit High School varsity hockey senior Jack Sherlock played for the first time this season Friday night, March 5, and scored two goals to help the Tigers defeat the Glenwood Springs Demons on the road 4-3 in overtime.

“It was a total team effort in the fact there wasn’t a single player who took a shift off or anything,” Tigers head coach J.R. Engelbert said. “The guys want to finish off on that strong note.”

Sherlock slotted in on a much-improved Tigers third line in his first action back since breaking his ankle in the fall. After a couple of practices this week following medical clearance, Sherlock brought an intangible element to the Tigers team on and off the ice that they’ve been missing in the season.

“He’s a senior leader who guys on the team really seem to rally around and respect,” Engelbert said. “Having him back in that lineup before the game even started, you could tell the energy was different around the locker room and warmups with him back on the ice, and he wasted no time getting to work.”

Sherlock opened the scoring on an even-strength goal from assisted by linemate Cassius Bradford 11:31 minutes into the first period. Summit’s Cooper Pederson then tacked on another even-strength goal, assisted by Peyton McGuan, less than a minute later to help the Tigers to a 2-0 early lead. It became a commanding 3-0 lead six minutes into the second period on another even-strength goal from Sherlock, assisted by Blaze Ebbinghaus.

Engelbert said McGuan was very effective on that third line with Bradford and Sherlock in what was her first extended time out on the ice of the season.

“Cassius is still the spark behind that line, which right now is really working for us,” Engelbert said. “Part of the reason we’re having some more success as a whole is being able to have three dependable lines to get out there at any time. Everybody is understanding their roles and doing what they need to do and delivering on it for us.”

Glenwood rallied to score a goal by Colter Strautman at the very end of the second period. Then Robbie Weir scored two even-strength goals in the third period, including a final one to tie the game at 3-3 that literally beat the buzzer sounding the end of regulation.

While Engelbert said relenting the late goal to send the game into overtime was disappointing, the Tigers fought back through the adversity better than they had in similar situations earlier this season. Tigers senior forward Ranger Stone — who lost the faceoff in the final moments of regulation that led to the tying goal — scored the game-winner four minutes into overtime to give Summit their best win of the season.

“Ranger had that sense he was going to go out there and get it for everybody,” Engelbert said. “He worked hard and got the puck and was able to get a shot off the wing, he cut to middle and made sure he buried his chance. It was good to see everybody shrug that off and rally back and go get it done in overtime.

“The bright spot is how we responded,” Engelbert continued. “We didn’t seem to panic. They knew they had it and went out and got it done, which was awesome to see. I think it shows our growth this season as a team to overcome something like that.”

In the net, Tigers freshman Finn Schroder stopped 28 of 31 shots, including several timely third-period saves where he was soundly positioned. The Demons outshot the Tigers 31-22 in a game where Summit only incurred a single two-minute penalty.

The win improved Summit’s record to 2-8 on the season ahead of a Saturday night, March 6, matchup with another 2-8 4A Mountain League rival, Aspen. Summit will then host Glenwood (4-5-1) for Tuesday’s senior night at 7 p.m. at Stephen C. West Ice Arena in Breckenridge before concluding the regular season at Crested Butte Wednesday, March 10.