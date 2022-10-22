Seniors shine bright: Summit football powers its way to a win over Glenwood Springs on senior night

Summit High quarterback Jack Schierholz looks to throw during a game against the Glenwood Springs High Demons on senior night at Climax Molybdenum Field at Tiger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Breckenridge. The Tigers defeated the Demons 26-13.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

With 22 seniors on the Summit High School football team, Summit’s senior night game on Friday, Oct. 21 against the Glenwood Springs Demons was bound to be something special.

After a slow-moving, sloppy first half, play picked up in the second half, and Summit secured a senior night win by defeating Glenwood Springs 26-13.

To start the game, Glenwood Springs steadily marched down the field with the Demons’ running game doing the majority of the work early.

With plays from senior quarterback Joaquin Sandoval and sophomore fullback Mason Markovich, Glenwood Springs found itself threatening the end zone from the 23-yard line.

Shredding several tackles on a quarterback option play, Sandoval trekked 23-yards into the end zone to put the Demons up 7-0 halfway through the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Jack Schierholz and the Tigers’ offense had less success on their first possession of the game. The Tigers were forced to punt after two running plays and a sweep option play, giving the ball back to Glenwood Springs.

The Summit defense played spectacularly on Glenwood Spring’s second possession of the game. Following a huge sack by senior Ronaldo Wray, the Tigers forced the Demons to punt after three downs.

Unfortunately, Christian Broughton fumbled the ball back into the hands of the Demons on the punt return, setting Glenwood Springs up at midfield.

Two plays later, Sandoval coughed the ball up himself and the loose ball was recovered by Summit.

The turnover set Schierholz up for three huge running plays which ended in a 5-yard rushing touchdown. After a missed extra point attempt by freshman Henry Eslich, Summit trailed 7-6.

Glenwood Springs started with the ball to start the second quarter and impeded its own drive with several offensive penalties. At midfield, the Demons punted to Tigers to give the offense another opportunity to score before halftime.

Much like Glenwood, Summit’s offense was halted by penalties, and the Demons led 7-6 heading into halftime.

Summit High students Kelley Duffy and Anna Garvert cheer during the Summit High boys varsity football game against the Glenwood Springs High Demons on senior night at Climax Molybdenum Field at Tiger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21 in Breckenridge. The Tigers defeated the Demons 26-13.

Jason Connolly / For the Summit Daily News

Following an uneventful, penalty-ridden second quarter, Summit started the second half with some gusto.

Carries from Schierholz and a reception by junior Jackson Archambault set the Tigers up on the Demons’ side of the field.

A helmet-to-helmet penalty committed by the Demons moved the Tigers closer to the end zone, but it also sidelined Schierholz for the next play.

With backup quarterback Hank Chabot lining up behind center, Chabot threw a dime to the end zone to put the Tigers up 12-7 after a failed two-point conversion.

It was not long before the Summit offense was back on the field. Glenwood Springs could not find any momentum on offense and were once again forced to punt.

With Schierholz back in the quarterback position, he once again drove the Tigers down the field at a steady pace. Junior Ben Elam contributed to the drive with a huge carry which brought the ball to the Demons’ 38-yard-line.

The next play Schierholz connected with Archambault for a reception which brought the ball within the 10-yard-line. From there, Schierholz crashed into the end zone for another rushing touchdown.

With 2 minutes and 13 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Summit led 19-7.

Summit closed the third quarter by gaining the ball back after the defense forced another Glenwood Springs punt.

After working to drain the clock on its first possession of the fourth quarter, Glenwood Springs drove down the field and challenged the Summit defense.

Once again, the Summit defense came up big. This time Wray jumped on a loose ball to demoralize the Glenwood Springs offense late in the game.

“I think a big step up today was Ronaldo Wray,” senior captain Eli Krawczuk said. “Massive breakout game for him today.”

Ronaldo Wray forces a fumble during the Summit Tigers senior night game against Glenwood Springs on Friday, Oct. 21. Led by the seniors, Summit won 26-13.

Jason Connolly/For the Summit Daily News

Schierholz, Elam and senior Michael Cheek led the Tigers to their fourth touchdown of the game. Schierholz barreled into the end zone for the third time of the night to make the score 26-7.

Glenwood Springs tried to keep the game interesting and even scored a second touchdown to bring the score to 26-13. In the end though, Summit drained the clock to defeat Glenwood Springs 26-13, giving Summit’s class of 2023 a win on senior night.

“It really meant the world,” Krawczuk said. “We have been working on this program for years. We have watched this program go from nothing to one of the best teams in the division. It is a really important win for all of us boys. It is a really special win for us with it probably the last time playing on this field.”

Head coach James Wagner was satisfied with his team getting the win, but realized that the team played sloppily in several key moments throughout the game. However, his major takeaway post-game was that “great teams find a way to win in the end.”

“The seniors stepped up in a big way,” Wagner said. “At halftime, the seniors were boisterous about it being their night and how they were not going to walk off this field with a loss. I am proud of those seniors and them stepping up in the moment. It wasn’t a pretty win, but a win is a win.”

With the win over Glenwood and an automatic win against Battle Mountain next week — due to lack of participation and injuries — Summit advances to 8-1 overall and 3-1 in league play.

The Tigers will face Eagle Valley in Gypsum at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Over the next two weeks, the Tigers will sharpen up and recover from a challenging last few weeks.