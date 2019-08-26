Sentencing delayed for man shot by Frisco police in January

Derek Baker, 34, of Loveland

Courtesy photo

BRECKENRIDGE — The sentencing for Derek Baker has been put on hold while the court awaits a mental health screening for the defendant.

Derek Baker, 34, was arrested outside the Whole Foods Market in Frisco this January following an altercation with patrons and police that ended with an officer-involved shooting. Baker was left with a gunshot wound in his arm, but no life-threatening injuries.

Baker pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on a peace officer, a class 4 felony, at a hearing July 29.

At the hearing Monday, deputy district attorney Stephanie Cava and Baker’s attorney Kevin Jensen said they would like to see the results of a mental health court screening before moving forward with the sentencing.

Baker, who is currently awaiting adjudication on a misdemeanor case in Larimer County, is expected to be screened there to see whether he’s a fit for a mental health court system.

Chief Judge Mark Thompson set a new sentencing date for Baker at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23.