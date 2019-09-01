September is Library Card Sign-up Month

The American Library Association and libraries nationwide join together in September for Library Card Sign-up Month.

The American Library Association and libraries nationwide join together in September for Library Card Sign-up Month. The month is intended to serve as a reminder for parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step toward academic achievement and lifelong learning, according to a news release.

To celebrate, Summit County Libraries will host three events:

Food for Fines

Throughout the first two weeks of September, the library will remove overdue fines from any cardholder’s library account in exchange for nonperishable food items. Accepted items include canned goods, personal care products and other nonperishables, which can be dropped off at any Summit County Library location during regular hours. The donations will be give to the Family and Intercultural Resource Center food bank. (Donations cannot be used to pay for lost or damaged materials.)

Free Library Card Replacements

During September, Summit County Libraries will be offering free library card replacements. Lost of damaged cards typically cost $2.50 to replace.

Library Cards for Children

More information about how children can receive their own library card will be released soon.

For more information, go to SummitCountyLibraries.org.