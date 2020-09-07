September is Library Card Sign-up Month
September is national Library Card Sign-up Month, which is reminder for all members of the public how beneficial access to a library can be. To celebrate, Summit County Library is offering free library card replacements. Lost or damaged cards typically cost $2.50 to replace.
The library is also accepting donated food as payment for overdue fines through its Food for Fines program. From now through Sept. 18, canned goods, dried beans, baking supplies, personal care products and other nonperishables can be donated.
Items will be donated to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s food bank.
For more information, go to SummitCountyLibraries.org.
