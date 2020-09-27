September snow is in the forecast for Summit County

FRISCO — Summit County may be in for more snow in September.

The current forecast calls for a 30% of snow showers over the night of Sunday, Sept. 27. Sunday night is expected to begin with rain showers, which have a chance of turning into snow showers through the night as the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 25 degrees.

If it snows, the county should get less than half an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s forecast is expected to be sunny with a high of 54 degrees.

The snow will be a big turnaround from earlier in the weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 25, high winds and dry conditions caused the National Weather Service to put Summit County in a red flag warning. Those conditions continued into Saturday with gusts up to 65 miles per hour. The combination of high winds and low humidity increases the likelihood of a wildfire.