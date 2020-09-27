September snow is in the forecast for Summit County
FRISCO — Summit County may be in for more snow in September.
The current forecast calls for a 30% of snow showers over the night of Sunday, Sept. 27. Sunday night is expected to begin with rain showers, which have a chance of turning into snow showers through the night as the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 25 degrees.
If it snows, the county should get less than half an inch, according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s forecast is expected to be sunny with a high of 54 degrees.
The snow will be a big turnaround from earlier in the weekend.
On Friday, Sept. 25, high winds and dry conditions caused the National Weather Service to put Summit County in a red flag warning. Those conditions continued into Saturday with gusts up to 65 miles per hour. The combination of high winds and low humidity increases the likelihood of a wildfire.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User