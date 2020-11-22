Service industry protest planned for Breckenridge Main Street on Monday
A service industry march is planned Monday to protest the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on the industry.
The march will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, along Breckenridge’s Main Street. Participants will meet at 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot next to Yo Mommas Tacos Y Burritos, 327 N. Main St.
Event organizer Savannah Wahaus, who works at Yo Mommas Cantina and The Uptown on Main, posted the march on Facebook and wrote that participants are asked to wear masks and physically distance.
“I know I am personally frustrated as are most of the other industry people I’ve talked to in this town,” Wahaus wrote in the event description. “We all feel like we’re left in the dark wondering how we’re going to pay rent, eat and just generally survive in this expensive ski town we all love so much. I think that the county and the state need to actually see all of the faces they are affecting.”
As of Sunday, Nov. 22, 61 people had responded that they would be attending the protest.
