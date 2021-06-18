Sewage spill temporarily closes I-70 near Silverthorne

On Friday, June 18, a sewage truck was heading eastbound toward the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels when one of its tires blew out, Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Colin Remillard said.

Remillard said the blown tire caused about 100 gallons of human sewage and 300 gallons of clean water to spill onto the interstate. The incident occurred at mile marker 212 and closed the Silverthorne Exit 205 at 11:45 a.m.

Remillard said Summit Fire & EMS crews were on the scene to clean up the area. The Silverthorne exit reopened at 12:56 p.m. The incident did not cause any damage to the road.