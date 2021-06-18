Sewage spill temporarily closes I-70 near Silverthorne
On Friday, June 18, a sewage truck was heading eastbound toward the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels when one of its tires blew out, Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Colin Remillard said.
Remillard said the blown tire caused about 100 gallons of human sewage and 300 gallons of clean water to spill onto the interstate. The incident occurred at mile marker 212 and closed the Silverthorne Exit 205 at 11:45 a.m.
Remillard said Summit Fire & EMS crews were on the scene to clean up the area. The Silverthorne exit reopened at 12:56 p.m. The incident did not cause any damage to the road.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.