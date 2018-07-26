Sgt. Misty Higby leaving Silverthorne Police Department to ‘invent’ one in the town of Severence

Silverthrone police Sgt. Misty Higby is leaving the department to take over as the first chief of police in Severence, a small town in Weld County.

"It's a huge challenge and Misty is up to the challenge," chief John Minor told Silverthorne Town Council on Wednesday, adding Higby will essentially be "inventing" a new police department "from the ground up."

He said Silverthorne police are offering their help, including trying to scrounge her up "a cop car," either from Silverthorne or somewhere else, and getting her copies of all the department's various training manuals and procedures, if only for reference.

It's going tight turnaround, Minor continued, but he has faith she will do just fine in the new role. Higby's last day with Silverthorne will be next Wednesday. Minor said no going-away party has been set yet but it's important to the department and the town that they "celebrate her success."

"We have a big void to fill, along with other officer positions," Minor told council, "so if any of you are looking for a career change."